The southern city of Kherson is completely under control of Ukraine again. The Russians have completely withdrawn. Their retreat would have been chaotic.



Mark van Assen



11 Nov. 2022

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba calls Kherson’s capture “another important victory”. Kherson was the only major city in the hands of the Russians. She fell already at the beginning of the war. The Ukrainian flag is now flying again on public buildings. Videos show how the soldiers are brought in as heroes. A former spokesman for President Volodimir Zelensky posted pictures of two Ukrainian flags in front of the city hall with the text: ‘Kherson is Ukraine’.



Pontoon Bridges

The Russian high command announced on Wednesday that it would withdraw its troops from the western bank of Dnipro. Kherson, the capital of the region of the same name, is also located on that bank. Russia had about 30,000 soldiers stationed there. Because the Ukrainians had destroyed all the important bridges, the Russians feared that their men would have nowhere to go. It now seems that all soldiers have been evacuated via pontoon bridges. See also TCU will check 4,161 ballot boxes on election day Kiev was initially very hesitant about the Russian announcement. She feared a trap: the Russians would pretend to leave and then wait for the Ukrainian army. However, the city is now falling much faster than expected.

Successful

According to the Russians, the hasty withdrawal was successful. “All men have been transferred across the river, there were no casualties and no equipment was lost,” the army said in a statement. However, there are also messages that tell a different story. The retreat would have been very chaotic. The retreating troops are said to have been continuously bombarded by Ukrainians. Many wounded were also left behind. Some Russian units were ordered to drop everything and flee as quickly as possible, by whatever means necessary. Ukraine has called on remaining Russian soldiers to surrender.

Shame

In Russia itself, the latest developments are reported in a very different way. The state media has apparently been instructed to present the situation more favorably, or not to report on it at all. Terms such as ‘reassignment’, ‘regrouping’ or ‘tactical maneuver’ are used. However, criticism is not uncommon on social media, especially from the hawks. They speak shame of the retreat and even call it ‘the worst defeat since the collapse of the Soviet Union’. See also Bundestag resolves compulsory vaccination for medical staff

Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitri Peskov said there was no humiliation for the Russians. According to him, Kherson, which was festively annexed two months ago after a controversial referendum, is still part of the Russian Federation. “This has not changed and will continue to do so.” Nor are there any regrets about the initial conquest.

Some commentators call the retreat a heavy defeat for Putin. It could put his ‘special military operation’ in a difficult position. Others point out that it is a wise strategic move, especially with winter approaching. His troops should now be able to recover elsewhere and be up and running again in the spring. It would also be a sign that Putin has listened carefully to his generals. That’s something he didn’t always do earlier in this war.

Not home yet

The Ukrainian governor of the neighboring region of Mikolayev, Vitali Kim, warns previously displaced people from Kherson not to return home yet. “It is still too early,” he said. According to him, hard work is being done to restore energy supplies so that the people in the liberated areas quickly have electricity and heating again. All municipal employees are also going back to work. . See also Lindner's wedding: The bride comes in a convertible

People from the Kherson region dare to show themselves again with the Ukrainian flag. © REUTERS



