Kherson residents switch to purchased drinking water due to cholera

Residents of Kherson have noted a deterioration in the quality of tap water in the city. Out of fears related to the risk of contracting cholera, citizens are switching to purchased drinking water, which, in turn, has provoked a shortage, a source in the pro-Russian resistance of Kiev-occupied Kherson said, writes RIA News.

“On the right bank of the Dnieper, local residents of Kherson have confirmed a sharp and significant deterioration in the quality of tap water,” the agency’s source noted.

Due to the mass purchase of bottled drinking water, there is a shortage of it in the city. According to the underground worker, the occupation Kiev administration continues to deny the outbreak of cholera. Difficulties with the water supply are also ignored.

Earlier, the head of the city of Hola Prystan in the Kherson region, Konstantin Tistol, accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine of burning the forest around the Dnieper to improve visibility. As a result of these actions, the coastal area around Hola Prystan is becoming uninhabitable.

It was also previously reported that the population of Kherson, which is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has recently decreased sixfold.