Governor Saldo: The Armed Forces of Ukraine are using terrorist tactics in the Kherson region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are using terrorist tactics in the region, targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure. This was reported by RIA Novosti Governor of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo.

He noted that Ukrainian troops have switched to terrorist tactics because they are unable to defeat the Russian military. Saldo stressed that the Russian defense is “as strong as steel.” “There are more than enough fighters and weapons. Everyone is on guard, they won’t catch us off guard,” he emphasized.

Earlier, Volodymyr Saldo reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost 20 fighters and several modern high-speed boats while attempting to land on the Tendrivska and Kinburnska spits in the Kherson region, costing them two dozen lives. In his opinion, the activity of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kherson direction is pointless, is calculated for a PR effect and only brings losses in manpower and equipment.