The water is slowly going down, in the Kherson area flooded after the destruction of the dam on the Dnieper River. However, the situation remains dire. This is the estimate of the Ukrainian attorney general Andriï Kostine: “Over 40,000 people would be affected by the flood. The Ukrainian authorities evacuate more than 17 thousand. Unfortunately, more than 25,000 civilians are in the territory under Russian control”. According to Ukrainian leaders, at least 1,335 houses are flooded on the right bank of the Dnepr River and 24 inhabited areas are flooded. The authorities appointed by Moscow in the occupied areas have for their part made it known that they having initiated the evacuation of the inhabitants of three localities.



