The authorities installed by Moscow in the Ukrainian region of Kherson announced on Wednesday that they will ask President Vladimir Putin to annex that territory to Russia.

(Read: Ukraine: which are the sectors most affected by the war?)

“There will be a request (addressed to the Russian president) to make the Kherson region a full subject of the Russian FederationKirill Stremusov, deputy head of the civil-military administration of the region conquered by Moscow during the offensive launched in February against Ukraine, told Russian agencies.

(You are interested in: Putin wants to extend war to Transnistria, according to the Pentagon)

“It is the inhabitants of the Kherson region who must decide whether or not there will be an application (for admission),” said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, at his daily press conference.

At the same time, he assured that the possible application for admission must be evaluated “exhaustively” by the jurists.

“These decisive decisions must have an absolutely clear legal background, a justification, be absolutely legitimate, as was the case in Crimea,” where a referendum was held in 2014, said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency.

For its part, Stremousov also ruled out holding a referendum on the creation of a republic in the image and likeness of the self-proclaimed republics of Lugansk and Donetsk, recognized by Russia as independent states three days before the start of the military campaign in Ukraine.

Kiril Stremoúsov, deputy head of the Russian-imposed Kherson Civil and Military Administration, also added that the region plans to adopt Russian Federation legislation by the end of the year.

The city of Kherson, Ukraine, is already under Russian rule.

Stremoúsov already announced at the end of April that in Kherson, bordering the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014, the ruble began to circulate and ruled out that the territory could return to the control of Ukraine.

This Wednesday also noted that the pro-Russian authorities are negotiating the opening of a Russian bankwhose subsidiaries could appear in the region at the end of May.

The Kherson region, located just north of the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, is vital for the territory’s water supply.

Its conquest, the only real military success for Moscow since the start of its campaign, also allows it to build a land bridge linking Crimea, the pro-Russian separatist region of Donetsk and Russian territory.

His conquest was also to allow Moscow to launch an assault on the great port of Odessa, in southeastern Ukraine, so far without success, so north towards the cities of Zaporizhia and Dnipro.

Pause in the flow of gas to Europe through Ukraine

The volume of Russian gas transiting through Ukraine, an important route for European supplies, appeared to be declining on Wednesday as fighting in the east of the country with the Russian military impedes the proper functioning of gas infrastructure, according to kyiv.

The Ukrainian gas pipeline operator, GTSOU, said on Tuesday that the presence of Russian forces near the Sokhranivka and Novopskov facilitiesin the Luhansk region, was impeding the usual flow of gas and requested the transfer of these volumes to another waypoint, in Sudja.

Russian gas giant Gazprom however denied any case of “force majeure” and argued that it is impossible to divert volumes. According to figures released by GTSOU on Wednesday, volumes through Sokhranivka have fallen to zero and those through Sudja are expected to rise, but not enough to offset the drop.

The fall of gas in transit through Ukraine through these points could be 16.2 million m3 on Wednesday, that is, about 18%, with which the expected volumes would fall to about 72 million m3 of gas, compared with the 88 m3 from the previous day, GTSOU said.

Gazprom confirmed to the Russian agency Tass that volumes would drop to 72 million m3 but explained that 95.8 million m3 had been delivered the day before.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP

More world news

– Ecuador: the framework that detonated in the prison massacre on Monday

– Illegal migration: the journey of a couple and their baby to enter the US.

– Yolanda Martínez: Prosecutor confirms that body found is hers