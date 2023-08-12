Head of Kherson OVA: Critical infrastructure was damaged in the city

In Kherson, controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), critical infrastructure facilities were damaged. about this in his Telegram– the channel said the head of the regional military administration appointed by Kiev, Alexander Prokudin.

According to him, in addition to critical infrastructure, the buildings of the city administration complex were also damaged.

Today, 75 percent of the territory of the Kherson region is under Russian control. The region became a Russian subject following a referendum held there. At the same time, the Ukrainian side does not recognize its legitimacy.

The right-bank part of the region remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Armed Forces on the night of August 6 attacked the bases of Ukrainian troops in the western regions of Ukraine – Khmelnitsky and Rivne.