Deputy head of the Kherson region Stremousov announced the failure of the attempted counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian troops made another attempt to counterattack on the Kherson region, but failed. Such a statement RIA News was made by the deputy head of the administration of the Kherson region Kirill Stremousov.

The other day, the Ukrainian Nazis made another failed attempt to attack the Kherson region. Their attempt to attack failed. Kirill Stremousov Deputy Head of Administration of the Kherson Region

According to Stremousov, the failure of this operation by Ukrainian forces was due to the geographical features of the region. He noted that the Kherson region is a steppe, and any attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack in open areas lead to heavy losses in the ranks of the Ukrainian army. “The regime (of the President of Ukraine Vladimir – approx. “Lenta.ru”) Zelensky simply thoughtlessly throws people to certain death,” he believes.

At the same time, Stremousov is sure, the Ukrainian side is deliberately escalating the situation in relation to the Kherson region. In his opinion, this way Kyiv can demand more money and weapons from the West.

The fact that the Kherson region will again return under the control of Ukraine, that there will be a counteroffensive – all these are fantasies. There has not been a single successful breakthrough or counteroffensive by the Ukrainian troops since the start of the special operation. Kirill Stremousov Deputy Head of Administration of the Kherson Region

Destruction of sabotage groups

Earlier, Stremousov said that most of the sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRGs) in the Kherson region were destroyed, their accomplices are in prisons.

As the official specified, the main goal of the saboteurs in the region occupied by Russian troops was assassination attempts on representatives of the new authorities. He promised that after the final cleansing of the local DRG, the authorities will begin to destroy the intelligence agents outside the region.

We will put things in order with new groups that can get into the territory of Kherson, we will deal with those who encroach on our peaceful life Kirill Stremousov Deputy Head of Administration of the Kherson Region

Strengthening air defense in the region

Prior to this, it was reported about the strengthening of Kherson air defense systems. Stremousov assured that the Russian military has accurate data from where the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) are firing at the region.

“Now the air defense system is being strengthened,” Stremousov said, stressing that the authorities have information from where the Ukrainian army is firing on the Kherson region.

They decided to strengthen the defense after the shelling of Novaya Kakhovka from the American HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on the night of July 12. As a result, 7 people died and 90 were injured. 65 houses, 2 schools, 3 kindergartens and over 200 shops were destroyed in the city. In addition, a plant that produced equipment for hydroelectric power plants around the world was destroyed. Because of the shelling, warehouses with saltpeter caught fire and detonated.

Chance to get out of the “wild field”

On the eve of the deputy head of the administration of the Kherson region, Ekaterina Gubareva, in her Telegram channel, announced the referendum as a chance to leave the “wild field”.

In her statement, Gubareva made a reference to the development of the lands of Novorossia during the reign of Catherine II, which, according to her, at that time represented a wild field.

See also The brick that sank the economy comes out A few centuries later, history repeats itself. We are building a civilization on a territory that since 1991 has been methodically deprived of historical memory, industry and future Ekaterina Gubareva Deputy Head of Administration of the Kherson Region

On July 23, the regional administration’s press service announced the creation of an election commission to hold a referendum on joining Russia, which is to be held in early autumn. Gubareva called voting a legal instrument to return the land to the people.

In June, Stremousov declared that the region was “irretrievably Russian” and emphasized the need to realize that “Ukraine is over” in this territory.

Ukraine is over”, you need to rebuild, get passports of the Russian Federation and remember that in its composition, the inhabitants of the region “will be really pleasant and good at home Kirill Stremousov Deputy Head of Administration of the Kherson Region

He also stressed that the region was liberated practically without a single shot being fired, without a large number of casualties and destruction.