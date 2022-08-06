The authorities of Kherson said that the deputy head of the administration of Nova Kakhovka Gura is in intensive care

Vitaly Gur, deputy head of the administration for housing and communal services of Nova Kakhovka, who was assassinated, is in intensive care. This was announced by the deputy head of the administration of the Kherson region Kirill Stremousov, reports TASS.

Thus, Stremousov refuted earlier reports of Gura’s death on the way to the Crimea. “He is in the hospital in serious condition, in intensive care. We do not confirm death,” Stremousov said.

On August 6, it became known about the attack on the deputy head of the administration of Nova Kakhovka. The official was shot with a Makarov pistol, spent cartridges from this type of weapon were found at the scene.