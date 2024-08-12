Olympics, the email the night before the match. The Khelif case, the international intrigue

The Paris Olympics have concluded, but the controversy is still alive Imane Khelifthe Algerian boxer who defeated the Italian Angela Nice, following theabandonment of the match after a few seconds from the beginning, due to the heavy blows suffered. In March 2023 the Italian Boxing Federation (FPI) pushed the International Boxing Association (Iba) to subject Khelif to genetic testing to understand if the Algerian boxer, now Olympic champion, whether it was a man or a woman. Also requested by other nations, those tests (which later turned out to be irregular) led – reports Il Corriere della Sera – to Imane’s expulsion from the World Cup from New Delhi in the category where Angela also competed Cute. Once the Games had begun, a email of July 31st demonstrates how the FPI sought sensitive information on the Algerian 24 hours before the match with Carini.

In the message sent from [email protected] to [email protected] – according to what Il Corriere has learned – it was asked “to be able to consult the tests that Khelif has undergone who as you know will have to meet our athlete”. The Fpi (in press silence) does not explain the reason for the request but the attention of our federals towards the athlete (in compliance with IOC regulations)) was very high 24 hours after the match of Angela’s sensational abandonment Cute. The Fpi has dissociated itself from the Iba and has entered into World Boxing (which will soon become the new world federation) only on July 27, the 45th nation to join. But behind the Khelif case there would be even political motivationsthe expulsion of the Iba would have been imposed by the United States as retaliation against the Russia.