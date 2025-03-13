The growth of women’s football during the last decades has led the majority of Spanish leading teams to enjoy matches in their main stadiums. Barcelona at Camp Nou, Atlético in the Metropolitan, Athletic in San Mamés … However, … Some have not yet dared to take the step, as is the case with real Madrid.

In its fifth season of existence, the white team has not crossed the borders of the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium, in the Real Madrid Sports City in Valdebebas. Leuupolz, German midfielder from Madrid, confessed the response of Florentino Pérez when he was asked by the players about when the jump to Bernabéu will occur. «When you win a title», Were the words of the president.

The German made this confession, in the podcast ‘Kicker Fe: Male’, being questioned about how their experience can help a club as young as white and what has lacked them to gain the opportunity to play in Chamartín. «You just have to be aware of the age of this team and where you are. Actually, too The great successes have missed And often the successes open doors. At the Christmas party, we asked the president when we could play at Bernabéu, and said: ‘When you win the first title’ ».

Something that, in addition to the lack of sports triumphs, Leupolz explained it from the lack of “financial resources”compared to its previous stage in Chelsea. «You need more time, that is clear. In financial resources, I do not know exactly, but of course it is more difficult than in Chelsea. If we see how many euros, pounds or dollars have spent, it is another world, they cannot be compared. For example, Barcelona has come on its own plane, then goes to the classic, flies for a while to Madrid and then returns home. We are going by train and we stayed one night at a hotel, we played, we stayed another night in a hotel and the next day we are home ».

Before which, the German footballer is raised by a common doubt when studying the Investment in the Women’s Section: “Is it invested first and then you succeed or are it expected for success to be achieved and then it is invested?” «It is always the same. I already knew in my time in Bavaria, where everything was very unprofessional at the beginning, but then became very professional. This came with the years, with the development of women’s football, and the same will happen with Real Madrid. I think they are on the right track. I also believe that they will invest a lot in the future and that they will probably become one of the best teams in Europe, ”he concluded.

The fact is that the differences are also in the field. After five zero of the first leg, Madrid showed better face in the Johan Cruyff, but just five shots and only one between the three sticks, the Bruun’s goal in the addition. And those of Pere Romeu returned to walk their magic to give the twentieth bite (3-1). The match at the Bernabéu must wait, because the small details are still too big and Barça barely sweated to attach the whites of the Queen’s Cup in the semifinals with an 8-1 in the global.