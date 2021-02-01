Hertha BSC made the transfer coup with Sami Khedira perfect! The Berliners confirmed on Deadline Day that the world champion had signed a contract in the capital until the end of the season. The veteran gets jersey number 28.
Khedira has been on the sidelines at Juventus for several months, costs loudly picture therefore no transfer. In addition to Tousart, Guendouzi, Ascacibar, Darida and Löwen, the 2014 world champion, who had recently toured a move to the Premier League, is already the sixth central midfielder in the squad of the relegation-threatened Hertha.
“With Sami Khedira we have a top player who has been under contract with top European clubs in recent years and who will help us immediately with his experience from his games in the Champions League, Serie A, La Liga and also with the national team at World and European Championships We were together at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and also worked side by side on the field. I know his leadership qualities and am therefore very happy that we now have him under contract with Hertha BSC, “said sports director Arne Friedrich the transfer coup !
Sami Khedira said after signing his contract: “Hertha BSC went to great lengths to help me and offers me the opportunity to return to the Bundesliga. I am grateful for that and can honestly see the moment when I am wearing the blue and white jersey for the first time I don’t have to wait and see. I feel very good physically and with the experience I have gained over the past few years, I want to help the team and lead Hertha BSC to greater sporting success. “