Berlin (dpa)

Sami Khedira, the player of the German soccer team Hertha Berlin, who won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with the German national team, announced his retirement from playing after competing in the final stage of the German League “Bundesliga” next Saturday. “The moment I realized that I wouldn’t be able to play anymore was the most bitter moment of my career,” Khedira said at a news conference today. Khedira added: It is a very difficult step, but it is the right step. 15 years of professional football have left their mark. Khedira played 77 matches with the German national team, and was part of the team that crowned the World Cup seven years ago, and scored a goal during the machines’ 7/1 victory over his Brazilian counterpart in the semi-finals of the tournament. At the club level, the midfielder won the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2014, the Italian league title five times with Juventus, and he also grabbed the German League title in 2007 with Stuttgart. Khedira joined Hertha Berlin in January, as he prepares for his final match inside the green field against Hoffenheim. Khedira has suffered several setbacks over the past few years, due to his suffering from several injuries.