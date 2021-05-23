KThe tears of farewell for Sami Khedira had dried up when the 2014 world champion announced his return to professional football. “I will definitely come back because football is my life. We’ll see in which role, ”said the 34-year-old after his emotional farewell at 1: 2 at Hertha BSC in Hoffenheim.

Initially, the 77-time national player is looking forward to a lot of free time without training and competition stress. The offer from Hertha trainer Pal Dardai to be available to the Berliners for another year as a stand-by professional, Khedira declined with thanks. “First of all I want to gain some distance. Many things have happened, both positive and negative. I would now like to let it sink in and process it, ”he announced.

Khedira won the championship trophy with VfB Stuttgart in 2007, the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2014, and various titles in Italy with Juventus Turin. But above all success is the World Cup triumph with the DFB selection in Brazil. “To raise the World Cup – that was the biggest and most emotional thing I have experienced. To be allowed to appear for his country has always been the greatest honor for me, ”said Khedira.

“The boys have a big heart”

The midfielder could get over the fact that there was not enough success in the season finale of the Bundesliga. After the Berliners had secured relegation ahead of time, he was even allowed to lead the team as captain on Saturday. “I am very happy that I was allowed to play again and that my body allowed me to play,” said Khedira.

When he was substituted in the 74th minute, things got really emotional. All the players hugged Khedira and formed a line through which he walked off the pitch one last time with wet eyes. “I only had five months with the boys, but I can say that they have a big heart,” said Khedira.

Dardai also hugged the 34-year-old on the sidelines. “We are very happy that he was here. The athlete and the person Khedira did a great job, we thank you for that, ”the Hertha coach said before the game. Similar hymns of praise could be heard from sports director Arne Friedrich: “Sami is one of the most professional athletes and footballers I’ve seen. He gave everything every day and played a big part in ensuring that we stayed in the league. “

While those responsible for Hertha around the new managing director Fredi Bobic have a lot of work to do during the summer break to set the course for a better future at the self-proclaimed Big City club, Khedira can relax and enjoy his football retirement and be satisfied with his Looking back on a career. “I am mostly grateful for the experiences over the past 15 years,” he said. “It was my dream job.”