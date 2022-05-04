Berlin (DPA)

Former Germany international Sami Khedira urged his compatriot Antonio Rudiger, Chelsea defender, to move to Real Madrid.

Khedira, 35, told the “Decoded” program on the “Dzen” platform today: “I hope he will move to Real Madrid, and from my point of view he should do so.”

“Real would be an amazing match for Rudiger,” added Khedira, who played for Real Madrid between 2010 and 2015.

Rudiger, 29, plays for Chelsea, but the English club confirmed his failure to keep the German defender, especially in light of the restrictions imposed on him by the British government as part of the sanctions that affected Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, the club’s owner, following the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

Rudiger’s contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the current season, and there has been speculation about interest from major European clubs in his inclusion.