Sami Khedira , former midfielder of the Juventus , spoke of the team’s moment of Merry . After last night’s draw against Naples , the Old lady it is still in fifth place. The German criticized the lack of personality on the part of the Juventus players. Here are the words released during the announcement of the candidates for the FIFA Best Men’s Player:

“I’m a Juventus fan and I’m a bit sad. Two or three years ago Juve changed the idea of ​​football and players a bit, they made a mistake but now they’re trying to catch up. They didn’t play badly but they didn’t score. many goals and this is the big problem. They lost Cristiano Ronaldo who scored so many goals for this team. There is a completely new team, with young players, without much experience, lack of balance, I think there are no leaders, except Chiellini and Bonucci, but they are not in midfield. He played a good match with Napoli, but it is not a problem of quality but of personality and I hope they can fix it. “