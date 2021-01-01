Sami Khediras Stern rose at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. The midfielder of VfB Stuttgart played a fantastic tournament for a long time with his teammates – and paved the way for a steep club career.
Because of course Khedira’s achievements were not hidden from others. Especially José Mourinho, who was introduced as the new coach at Real Madrid in the summer of 2010, was completely convinced of the quality of the Stuttgart-born player with Tunisian roots. So he just called Khedira.
He remembers now, years later, opposite The Athletic, on that phone call: “He wrote to me and then told me that I had played a great tournament. He had been watching me for a long time – and whether I would like to play for him.”
At first, Khedira couldn’t believe his ears. “What kind of question was that? José Mourinho, the best coach in the world, interested in me, Sami Khedira from VfB Stuttgart? I knew I was pretty good, but still. I blushed with shame.”
He did take the first flight to Spain. “I flew to Madrid to talk to him. We weren’t talking about tactics or anything – just about winning. He asked me, ‘What do you want to achieve?’ and then said to me: ‘You are my man!’ After a few minutes we hugged and the conversation was over. ”
Later he asked himself: “That’s why you flew here to Madrid?” And gave himself the answer: “Yes, of course! Because that is the clearest message a trainer can send you. He has a way of convincing people. There is something in his eyes!”
Sami Khedira could not escape from this either. On July 30, 2010, he signed a five-year contract.
When Khedira finally left Real Madrid in the summer of 2015, Mourinho had not coached Los Blancos for a long time. But almost ten years later, Khedira can still remember this something that shone in his eyes when he was talking to Khedira as if it were yesterday.
