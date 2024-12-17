KHEA returns to Spain with a long-awaited tour in 2025. The young artist, architect of the explosion of the urban movement in Argentina, has announced his YF Tourwith which you will pass through eight Spanish cities after his overwhelming success last November, when he sold out his concerts in Madrid and Barcelona in a matter of hours.

This will be the fifth time that the Argentine singer sets foot on Spanish soil, which shows the “strong cultural and musical connection between the Argentine and Spanish urban scenes“, as stated by his record label Taste The Floor in the official statement.

He first concert will be on March 27 in Malaga in the Paris Room 15. This will be followed by shows in Seville at the Sala Pandora on March 28, Barcelona at Razzmatazz on April 3 and Bilbao at the Sala Santana 27 on April 4, collects the official poster that he himself has published on his networks.

Then it will be Vigo’s turn (Queen Room) on April 5; Madrid (Sala La Riviera) on April 9, and Valencia (Joy Multiespacio) on April 11. Finally, KHEA will end his tour of Spain on April 12 in Alicante (The One Room). Tickets are now on sale and cost 27.50 euros.

Architect of the expansion of Latin trap, KHEA has consolidated his style thanks to a unique mix of this style with reggaeton and other genres with which he has formed his musical identity, establishing the formula with which he has conquered stages beyond his native Argentina.

With 14 million monthly listeners on Spotify and collaborations with artists such as Bad Bunny, C. Tangana, Rauw Alejandro, Sebastián Yatra and Myke Towers, the artist has become one of the essential names in current Latin music.

Furthermore, its ability to connect with international audiences and its constant musical evolution have been key to keep the Argentine scene on the global map and leave a mark in countries like Spain.