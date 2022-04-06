The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai has launched the School Fees Card, which includes details of the items on which school fees are distributed in private schools in Dubai. Items of mandatory school fees previously approved by the authority, in addition to fees related to optional services such as transportation fees, extra-curricular activities, school trips, and book fees, and the card will be available to parents in each private school in Dubai.

Dr. Abdullah Al Karam, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, said, “The school fees card establishes the principle of transparency in the school education system in Dubai, and in turn provides parents with all the information they need about their children’s school fees with ease and clarity.”

He added, the first phase of the school fees card, which was launched at the beginning of this month, will cover all 35 private schools whose academic year begins in April, and parents of more than 81,000 students will benefit from it, while parents of private school students will be able to Those whose academic year begins in September may view the school fees card in their children’s schools for the academic year 2022-2023 AD before the end of the current academic year.

Dr. Al Karam expressed his appreciation for the exemplary cooperation and support of private schools in Dubai in order to make the school fee card available to parents and the school community, with its value, especially when it comes to parents making any decisions related to their children’s educational journey, which in turn will be reflected in the granting of each parent. It is the opportunity with the school to focus together more on enriching the learning experiences of its children.

The school fees card is a comprehensive and reliable source for parents about the terms of all school fees in their children’s schools. For each private school in Dubai, in addition to providing the parents with the service of searching for schools on the authority’s website.

Parents of students in all private schools in Dubai will be able to view the details of the mandatory school fees items, in addition to the items that include optional fees, as well as discounts and scholarships offered by the school and previously approved by the authority.



