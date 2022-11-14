Tunisia (AFP)

The coach of the Tunisian national football team, Jalal Al-Qadri, revealed a list of 26 players called up for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, led by strikers Wahbi Khazri and Youssef Msakni.

In their sixth World Cup participation, the Carthage Eagles will compete in a fourth group that includes France, Australia and Denmark.

The Tunisian team, the African champion in 2004, is counting on achieving its third victory in the history of its World Cup participation.

Al-Qadri waited to announce his squad until the last day allowed by the International Federation, in order to make room for all players to join and check their readiness.

The official squad for the Qatar World Cup: Al-Bashir bin Said (Al-Ittihad of Monastir), Ayman Dahman (Sfax), Moez Hassan (the African), Ayman Mathlouthi (Etoile du Sahel).

Dylan Bron (Italian Salernitana), Nader Al-Ghandry (African), Montaser Al-Talbi (French Lorient), Bilal Al-Aifa (Kuwait Kuwait), Muhammad Drager (Swiss Lucerne), Ali Al-Abedy (French Caen), Ali Maaloul (Al-Ahly of Egypt), and Wajdi Kashraida “Atromitos of Athens the Greek” and Yassin Meriah “Esperance”

And Issa Al-Aidouni (Hungarian Ferencváros), Elias Al-Sakhiri (Colin the German), Hannibal Al-Majbri (Birmingham, England), Ferjani Sassi (Al-Duhail Qatar), Muhammad Ali bin Ramadan and Ghilan Al-Shaalali (Esperance).

Attack: Wahbi Khazri (French Montpellier), Naim Al-Sulaiti (The Saudi Agreement), Seif Al-Din Al-Jaziri (Zamalek Al-Masry), Youssef Al-Maskany (Al-Arabi Al-Qatari), Anis Bin Suleiman (Brondeby of Denmark), Issam Al-Jabali (Odense Danish), Taha Yassin Al-Khenisi. Kuwait Kuwait”