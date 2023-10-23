Comedian Khazanov said there is a shortage of native Muscovites in the capital

The famous Soviet and Russian comedian and actor Gennady Khazanov said that there are practically no indigenous inhabitants of the city left in Moscow. He expressed his opinion in an interview with the magazine “Moskvich Mag”.

The comedian answered the question about what is the main quality that distinguishes Muscovites from residents of other cities. According to Khazanov, today the number of native Muscovites is “almost close to zero,” and the bulk of the city’s population consists of people who came from other cities. At the same time, the Moscow-born actor is convinced that the capital lacks the city’s indigenous inhabitants. “We bear on ourselves the stamp of the land on which we were born,” Khazanov concluded. The comedian added that there are no places dearer to him than Moscow and Latvian Jurmala, where he has been traveling since 1965.

