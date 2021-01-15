Soviet and Russian pop, theater and film actor Gennady Khazanov in an interview with the TV channel “Star” on Thursday, January 14, spoke about the death of director Boris Grachevsky.

“I knew that he was in a serious condition. It’s very hard for me to speak. I can’t say anything but bitter words of regret, ”said the source of the TV channel.

Boris Grachevsky, director and artistic director of the Yeralash comic newsreel, died on Thursday, January 14, at the age of 71.

As told to the city news agency “Moscow” Borukh Gorin, chairman of the public council of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia, the director’s death was caused by the coronavirus. Grachevsky spent the last two weeks in the hospital, he was in intensive care in serious condition.

Earlier, TV presenter, permanent member of the KVN jury Julius Gusman expressed his condolences in connection with the death of the director. He called Grachevsky an artist of all time.

Grachevsky was a Soviet and Russian director and screenwriter, the author of the Social Advertising project, and also the head of the Yeralash magazine since 2002.