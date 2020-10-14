Author: Bharat Jhunjhunwala

Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has expressed happiness that the number of mobile phone producers in the country, which was just two five years ago, has increased to 60 at present. Secretary Ajay Prakash Shauni said that today 90 percent of mobile phones sold in India are being manufactured in the country. These are encouraging statements. Also, there are frequent reports that foreign investors have proposed to invest so many billion dollars. Keep in mind, in August 2015, it was said that proposals of $ 17 billion in foreign investment in India have been made to the government by such and such companies. The world’s leading electronic goods manufacturer was also present in India at that time. Foxconn and Lenovo were making phones from other contractors in Sreesity in Andhra Pradesh and Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. Samsung itself was producing in Noida. The question is, when these companies were present in India only in 2016, why did they not expand their production till date?

Plant closed

In particular, a production plant of Lenovo’s subsidiary, Motorella, is closed in Chennai. That is, the new investment is a matter of the latter, Lenovo is not ready to bring back the investment made in the past. The Federation of Industries, Assocham, has stated that the parts of mobile phones that are being produced in India are actually being imported from abroad and are only assembled in India. Just as housewives bring ready-made pizza from the market and serve it, similarly Indian mobile manufacturers are importing and selling parts and assembling them in India. This assembly should not be mistaken for production. We remain laggards in the world electronics market. In the year 2018-19, India imported $ 55 billion while exports were only $ 9 billion. The truth is that we have not made any progress in the electronic sector after the Make in India program of 2016.

I studied eight web pages regarding electronics products on the Internet. Six of them said that the basic problem is that of the skilled personnel. Skilled craftsmen are not available to the entrepreneur. The education related to electronics in our colleges is similar to Ratna Vidya. Teachers themselves do not have knowledge of electronics production. Therefore, graduates are also ignorant like them. Two out of eight analysts believed that there was a problem of government blockade. An entrepreneur from Bengaluru said that recently the government has made a new rule that every consignment of exports should be accompanied by a Chartered Accountant’s Certificate. In place of simplifying exports by the government, barriers are being created. Other reasons for India’s laggard situation were legal screws, capital costs, tax rates, land and electricity prices, which I believe are not effective reasons.

In this context, the government has taken an initiative to provide 50 to 75 percent capital cost for setting up new factories, which is commendable. But it is similar to giving oxygen to a starving person in place of food. As mentioned above, the basic problem is that of our education system and government barriers. Without resolving that, if the subsidy on capital alone, the electronics industry will not flourish. Perhaps we have been influenced by the wrong advice of the World Bank. Multinational institutions like the World Bank and United Nations are dominated by the governments of developed countries and these governments are dominated by large multinationals. These companies do not want electronics production in India. Therefore, the World Bank has advised that India will have to cut import tax to come forward in electronics and make it easier for foreign companies to invest in India.

But the World Development Report, published by the World Bank itself, states that between 2000 and 2008, the share of inland trade in world production had increased from 43 percent to 53 percent. It is declining after the 2008 global crisis and by 2015 it has come down to 45 percent. The current Kovid crisis will certainly lead to a huge decline in inland trade again. It is therefore important that the government should encourage domestic entrepreneurs by avoiding the World Bank’s advice to promote the electronics industry in India, depending on exports and foreign investors. When the capital of our country is migrating from the country, then how will foreign capital come to India? If the youth of the village are fleeing to the city, then it is only a matter of tongue-in-mouth to talk of migrating the city to the village.

Quality of education

If the electronics industry in India is to expand, instead of giving capital subsidy, the fundamental problems of the economy should be taken care of. The first problem is education. Government teachers here do not have practical knowledge on their own, second their salary is safe. For both these reasons, they do not take interest in teaching. Apart from this, private institutes are also unable to appoint best-grade teachers due to very low education fees in government universities. Obviously, in such a situation, the government will have to keep a close watch on the reform of the government education system. Secondly, the social and environmental environment of the country will have to be improved as foreign investors will initiate investment in the same country where they are comfortable. The expansion of the electronics industry is being discussed at present, it will definitely prove to be a pilaf. The basic anomalies of the country’s economy have to be resolved.