Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, wife of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser and President of the Khawla Foundation for Art and Culture, affirmed that the “International Day of Human Fraternity”, which came on the initiative of the UAE and a number of brotherly Arab countries, represents a historic humanitarian event aimed at promoting Peaceful coexistence and consolidating the principles of peace and tolerance and urging all peoples to transcend human values ​​and reject intolerance and hatred, and the UAE’s celebration of this day comes out of its belief that coexistence between all human beings regardless of their races, races and religions is the only way to promote world peace.

Within the framework of its keenness to promote the principles of human fraternity and tolerance among different civilizations, cultures, religions and societies, the Khawla Foundation for Art and Culture, and in conjunction with the International Day of Human Fraternity, published on its social media accounts an art work under the title “Peace cannot be achieved by force only that can be achieved through understanding”, directed as a message. The universal brotherhood of religions and cultures.

Sheikha Khawla Al-Suwaidi said that the foundations for which this day was launched are at the core of the humanitarian principles upon which the UAE was founded and an integral part of the culture of the Emirati society, which is affirmed by our constitution and legislation and the keenness of the founding fathers to consolidate them and reinforced by our wise leadership based on the principle of bringing peace and spreading love and goodness in All countries of the world.

Her Highness Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi affirmed the Foundation’s keenness to launch initiatives aimed at spreading the spirit of human brotherhood and tolerance in society, strengthening the position of the UAE regionally and internationally as a model for peaceful coexistence, consolidating a culture of openness and civilized dialogue and rejecting intolerance, extremism, and intellectual isolation and all manifestations of discrimination between people because of religion or Sex, race, color, or language.

Her Highness added that the UAE was a pioneer in serving human causes and values ​​in the world as a nation of tolerance, a global symbol of peaceful coexistence and acceptance of others, and with a global message based on strengthening human fraternity bonds, promoting peace and safety, and a model of cultural pluralism on whose land the land of humanity, giving, peace and love lives, more than 200 nationalities of different cultures and beliefs enjoy policies and legislation aimed at deepening the values ​​of openness, dialogue and respect for others.