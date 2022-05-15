Her Highness Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, wife of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser and Chairperson of Khawla for Art and Culture, extended her warmest congratulations and blessings on the occasion of the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the UAE, succeeding the late Sheikh. Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.

Her Highness said: “As we congratulate His Highness, the President of the State, for the confidence of their Highnesses, the members of the Supreme Council of the Union, all the people of the country look with pride, pride and confidence on a bright new page in the history of our country and a future filled with great gifts and great achievements. A future in which the UAE continues the path of progress and leadership. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the best successor to the best predecessor, derived from the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul.”



