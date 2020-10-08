There are many types of negligence in food and drink. This is a common problem due to sour belching and severe burning sensation in the throat due to this. If you too often fall victim to this type of problem, then know here, easy home remedies to get rid of sour belts …

Do it in the morning

-If you are having a problem of sour belts in the morning, then you should immediately use a glass of lemonade to get rid of this problem.

– If you drink black salt mixed with this lemonade, then you will get relief quickly and it will help in correcting the taste of mouth.

Eat it in the afternoon

If you are having problems with sour belts in the afternoon, then you should eat sweet curd. Eating curd will give you a feeling of coolness in the stomach and will also provide immediate relief from the problem of sour belching.

Acidic Burp: Learn why sour belching and how to fix it

Lemonade provides relief from sour belching

-The yogurt contains lactic acid, which cools your stomach and works to correct digestion. This reduces the formation of acid in the body and gives you relief from sour belts.

At night in a sour belch

-If you are having problems of sour belching at night, drinking lemonade and eating curd can both harm you. In such a situation, take sugar candy with fennel.

Eating fennel eliminates the problem of sour belching

– Fennel improves digestion and prevents acid formation. With this, the gas does not get produced in the stomach. At the same time, sugar candy cools the stomach and improves the taste. You can regularly eat one teaspoon of fennel with half a teaspoon of sugar candy after eating it.

