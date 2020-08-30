Ali Goni Ali Goni has made it to the finale after Jai Bhanushali and Harsh Limbachia were left out of the show. On Saturday, he surprised everyone by showing a tremendous jumping action. He completed this task in 1 minute 24 seconds. Seeing Ali’s style, his involvement seems very strong to become a winner.

Nia Sharma The show’s most populist contestant Nia Sharma is convinced of her victory. Recently, there were reports on social media that Nia has won the show. However, how much truth is there in this matter will be known only on Sunday night. Nia too, like Ali Goni, completed the task with Bharti Singh in 1 minute 26 seconds. There is no doubt about Nia Deering.

Karan Wahi Hottie Karan Wahi of TV has passed the double elimination round. He was nominated to be an Elimiterate with Jai Bhanushali. He completed the task of catching chicken in the water. Karan caught 5 hens and made it to the top-5.

Jasmin Bhasin The task that Jony was given to Ali Goni was to be done by Jasmin too. Jumping on different platforms hanging from the cable was to proceed. Jasmin completed the task in 40 seconds.

Bharti Singh In the laser task, Bharti Singh was Nia Sharma’s guide. He won this round and finished in the top-5.

‘Danger player – Made in India’ has now reached its finale. The Grand Finale episode will be telecast at 9 pm on Sunday, 30 August. This episode will be hosted by Ritvik Dhanjani. He has been a Contestant of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. After the semi-finale on Saturday, the finale will now compete in the top-5 contestants in the episode. Let’s know who are these 5 action players. However, there is already a buzz on social media that Nia Sharma has become the winner of the show!