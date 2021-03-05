The murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, may God have mercy on him, floats up again, as some parties exploited the case.

Although the case is related to a crime condemned by all standards, and the perpetrators have been punished according to the laws and regulations of the Saudi judiciary, who condemned the crime in its details, after explaining its merits with all transparency and accuracy, and its final rulings were to close the file on its page without returning, especially after the settlement was completed and the families of the murdered were understood And his family, who welcomed and supported the legal and legal measures regarding the incident, and were completely satisfied with the justice of the Saudi judiciary, which repudiated the perpetrators and punished them.

But the strange and surprising thing about this these days is that the US administration is trying to raise this issue in the media again, without any apparent reason to justify this whirlwind and raise it in this artificial and unconvincing way. This is given that the dead was not an American, and he was not killed on American soil!

But it seems that this case has become an “Othman shirt” or a scarecrow that the US administration uses whenever it goes through an internal crisis. We find it knocking on this closed door, repeating with a broken cylinder and wavy formulations, whose goals and intentions do not hide anyone, especially those who want to read the events and explain the crisis and its repercussions and subtleties. And its timing!

And if the American administration is keenly keen on human life, rights, freedom, and future, anywhere on the planet, and adopts the injustice of any person who is killed, arrested, tortured or absent from any point in this world, and defends him fiercely .. then this is a positive attitude and a humane behavior. A very wonderful and wanted superpower like the United States … But shouldn’t it prosecute those who caused the killing of 750 Iraqi thinkers and scholars during its invasion and occupation of Iraq in 2003, without any legitimate international cover, and its destruction, tearing, displacement of its people and the arrest of its leadership and its killing, as the number of the displaced was The displaced, the disappeared, the missing, the detained, and the dead Sons of Iraq by the millions ?!

This state must hold accountable those who bombed and destroyed the Amiriya civilian shelter in Baghdad, including men, women, children, the sick and the elderly, and not forget the Abu Ghraib prison scandal, which shocked the world conscience and revealed the hidden because of the horrors they showed of torture and abuse of Iraqi detainees, men and women, And that is the testimony of the American soldiers themselves!

This is in addition to smuggling money from Iraqi banks and stealing antiquities, manuscripts, and rare book valuables .. Before and after this, dismantle and fragment the Iraqi state and allow the extremist religious parties and armed sectarian militias that continue to kill, displace, and arrest without mercy, without mercy, and without punishment or account! The invading forces were busy opening the old files in order to stir up discord and unrest in order to political blackmail the countries of the region and threaten to punish and confuse them. Whenever an American administration came, it tried to turn the scales and create a fabricated uproar in the region in an effort to occupy it by itself .. Nevertheless, we find those who say that it is an institutional state in which decisions are not subject to the opinions and moods of successive presidents!