KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Clashes could be heard in southern Khartoum on Sunday as envoys from Sudan’s warring sides were in Saudi Arabia for talks that international mediators hope will end a three-week conflict that has killed hundreds of people and triggered an exodus.

The US-Saudi Arabia initiative is the first serious attempt to end fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that has turned parts of the Sudanese capital into war zones, derailed an internationally backed plan to usher in civilian rule. after years of unrest and uprisings, and created a humanitarian crisis.

Saudi Arabia will allocate US$100 million in humanitarian aid to Sudan, Saudi state television Al Ekhbariya reported on Sunday.

Battles since mid-April have killed hundreds of people and injured thousands of others, disrupted aid deliveries and sent 100,000 refugees abroad.

Manahil Salah, a 28-year-old laboratory doctor on an evacuation flight from Port Sudan to the UAE, said her family hid for three days at their home near the army’s headquarters in the capital before finally traveling to the coast of the Red Sea.

“Yes, I’m glad I survived,” she said. “But I feel a deep sadness that I left my mother and father behind in Sudan, and sad that all this pain is happening in my homeland.”

Thousands of people are pushing to depart Port Sudan on boats to Saudi Arabia, paying expensive commercial flights through the country’s only functioning airport or using evacuation flights.

As mediators search for a path to peace, both sides have made it clear they would only discuss a humanitarian truce, not negotiate an end to the war.

