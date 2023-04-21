The source said that there are sounds of air strikes resounding from time to time throughout the Sudanese capital.

It was not immediately clear where the shooting came from.

Earlier, the two parties to the conflict (the army and Rapid Support) agreed to a humanitarian truce for a period of 72 hours.

The Sudanese Armed Forces said in a statement that it had agreed to a three-day truce, starting on Friday, to enable the Sudanese people to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

She added that she hopes “that the rebels will abide by all the requirements of the truce and stop any military moves that would obstruct it.”