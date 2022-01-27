Eyewitnesses told “Sky News Arabia” that the Sudanese security forces used live bullets and tear gas extensively to disperse the demonstrations in the Burri neighborhood, east of Khartoum.

Since the twenty-fifth of October, Sudan has witnessed a state of security turmoil and great paralysis in public life due to protests calling for civilian rule, which have killed 78 people and injured about 2,500 others so far.

In the wake of the killing of 7 people during the protests that took place on the seventeenth of January; More than 20 professional organizations declared mass civil disobedience in the country, which led to the closure of most schools and universities, and the movement of markets and institutions partially stopped.

The United Nations put forward an initiative for national dialogue, but its initiative did not find complete consensus and was rejected by actors such as the Professionals Association, which led the revolution that toppled the regime of Omar al-Bashir.