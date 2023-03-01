In view of the noble human dimensions it bears, the painting drawn by the Sudanese artist Abu Bakr Al-Sharif and a group of talented children has attracted a lot of attention in the artistic, cultural and social circles in Sudan.

Although it has not been officially launched yet, large numbers of Sudanese flock daily to the center to watch it and enjoy the great artistic and human meanings it carries.

3 days to paint the painting

Al-Sharif told Sky News Arabia that drawing the painting, which took three days, was not just a work of art, but rather something that calls for pride and miraculousness, as it reflects the culture of the Arab person and the unique feelings and feelings he carries towards his parents.

The Sudanese plastic artist indicates that the interaction of the children who shared drawing and coloring with him was as great as the human dimension of that mural.

Although more than two months have passed since the end of the World Cup, the football and social image in which the Moroccan national team appeared in the tournament still impresses Arab observers, especially those moments when the stars of the Moroccan national team were running towards their mothers or the mothers of their colleagues in the stands to celebrate with them the victory. after the final whistle of their matches.

Unique picture

And just as the Moroccan national team succeeded in achieving great football achievements during the tournament, its players were able to reflect a unique human image that dazzled the world, as the moments in which they were running towards mothers constituted an event that attracted the attention of millions who were watching the tournament on television around the world.

According to Al-Sharif, it was natural that those moments moved the artist’s feelings wherever he was, which prompted him to do this work, as he put it.

In fact, the mothers of a number of Moroccan stars and the mother of their coach, who were keen to support the national team from the stands, stole the attention of even their children.

In a snapshot that international stadiums had not previously reported, the audience was surprised when Boufal’s mother entered the stadium with him to complete the joy of crossing into the semi-finals after the match in which the Moroccan national team defeated its Portuguese counterpart.

Until now, these human scenes are still gaining attention on various social media platforms, which Al-Sharif considered a true recognition of the value of human feelings, which often contribute to shaping the talent and identity of the artist and his work.

nature of the painting

Al-Sharif believes that the nature of the painting and its deep human dimensions motivated the talents of the children who worked with him, between the ages of nine and three, pointing out that the artistic energy that came out of them reflects the intuitive connection between artistic talent and the environment surrounding them.

Abu Bakr Al-Sharif asserts that artistic works that stem from a lived reality often find great societal interaction.

Al-Sharif has been working since 2010 to teach art students, amateurs, and children various forms of arts, including murals, mosaic painting, and other types of arts, which prompted him to involve a group of children in painting the Boufal mural.