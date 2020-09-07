Garik Kharlamov’s assistant commented on the data that appeared that the showman allegedly contracted the coronavirus.

He said that these messages aren’t true. “The fifth channel”…

Based on the assistant, the humorist caught a chilly, so he had a slight fever.

Kharlamov has already handed a coronavirus take a look at and obtained a detrimental end result, his spokesman says. “He has no COVID-19,” he stated.

The truth that Garik Kharlamov caught a brand new coronavirus was beforehand reported by a number of Telegram channels.

Based on them, as a result of humorist’s sickness, the capturing of the Comedy Membership was canceled.