A series of explosions occurred in Kharkov, an air raid alert was announced

At least one more explosion was heard in Kharkov. This was reported by the Ukrainian TV channel “Public”.

The mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, also confirmed to the channel that a series of explosions were heard in Kharkov. An air raid alert has been declared in the region.

The day before, a strong explosion was also reported in Kharkov.

Related materials:

A group of Western mercenaries was destroyed in Kharkov

On the morning of March 20, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) Andrei Marochko reported that Western military personnel had arrived at the territory of one of the industrial enterprises in Kharkov. Referring to his own sources, Marochko said that about 30 military personnel with weapons and clothing were brought to the enterprise. “The fighters communicate with each other in Polish,” he noted. According to the expert, they were tasked with taking over protection of one of the local enterprises, replacing the Ukrainian unit. He also noted that Western-style air defense systems had previously been discovered on the territory of the same enterprise.

Later, the coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev, said that the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) attacked the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) plant in Kharkov and destroyed a group of Western engineers and military personnel of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine. “It's arrived [по территории завода] very high quality. Many dead. There was a location of personnel there,” he clarified. Lebedev also found out that among those under attack were soldiers who took part in attempts to storm the border in the Belgorod region.

Related materials:

A TASS source in the security forces confirmed that the Russian military hit the base of foreign mercenaries in Kharkov. At the same time, the agency’s interlocutor noted, there are many more such bases in the city controlled by Kyiv.

Kharkov was predicted to come under the control of the Russian army

British analyst Alexander Merkouris predicted that a collapse of the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kharkov region will soon occur. According to him, the Ukrainian military cannot stop the onslaught of the Russian army near Kharkov, since the strengthening of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has not yet been completed. He also emphasized that they are not able to withstand attacks from the Russian army.

In turn, former intelligence officer of the US Armed Forces Scott Ritter said that if the conflict with Russia continues, Ukraine risks losing control over several cities. “I don’t know if it’s too late for Odessa. Will they lose Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk? Kiev still has a small chance to save these territories, but they must stop everything right now,” the analyst emphasized. According to the military man, Russia has already won the conflict in Ukraine and this cannot be changed. Even Western aid supplies to Kyiv or funding will not affect the situation.