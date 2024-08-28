A resident of Volchansk told how a wounded woman walked for three days to the positions of the Russian Armed Forces

A 72-year-old resident of Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, walked for three days to the positions of the Russian army and was wounded during the march. The woman spoke about this in an interview with RIA Novosti.

According to her, the Kharkiv resident and two women headed towards the Russian Armed Forces positions on August 3. At some point, a drone attacked them and exploded. Only the agency’s interlocutor was able to continue on their way.

“Then I was already walking, slowly crawling, walking. I heard some speech, at first I was scared, fell, lost consciousness, opened my eyes, and there were children next to me,” the woman said.

On August 6, the refugee was found by Russian soldiers and handed over to doctors. At the hospital, she was diagnosed with facial bone fractures and multiple wounds.

Earlier, refugee Yuri Mukhin, evacuated from the village of New York in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), spoke about the theft by soldiers. He noted that Ukrainian servicemen broke into the houses of local residents who had left the village and took the things they had left behind. In particular, they took away clothes, which they then sold to second-hand stores.