Residents of the Kharkiv region will receive the first passports of the Russian Federation in August. This was announced on July 30 by the Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Artem Turov, who oversees the humanitarian activities of the United Russia party in the region.

He recalled that in Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, passports are being issued in a simplified manner.

“They got into this presidential decree a little earlier, now changes have already been made regarding the Kharkiv region, and the entire territory of Ukraine,” the parliamentarian quotes TASS.

According to him, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is dealing with the issue, work has already begun. Russian passports caused a huge demand among the population, every second resident of the region who visits the centers for processing documents asks when it will be possible to obtain Russian citizenship.

“It seems to me that now everyone understands perfectly well that Russia is here forever, especially after the decisions that were made at the federal level on the simplified issuance of passports throughout the former Ukraine,” the deputy added.

On July 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on simplifying the acquisition of Russian citizenship for people living in the territories of Donbass and Ukraine. This also applies to stateless persons living in these territories.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted the next day that many Ukrainians want Russian citizenship.

On July 1, the issuance of Russian passports began in Donetsk. On June 14, it became known that residents of Berdyansk in the Zaporozhye region began to receive Russian passports.

Russia announced the start of the special operation on February 24. It began against the backdrop of the situation in the region that worsened in mid-February. Then the authorities of the DPR and LPR reported on the increased shelling by the Ukrainian troops, announced the evacuation of the civilian population in the Russian Federation and asked for recognition of independence. On February 21, the President of the Russian Federation signed a corresponding decree.

Since 2014, Kyiv has been conducting a military operation against the inhabitants of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine.

