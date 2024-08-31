Ganchev: Ukrainian Armed Forces attacks in Kharkiv region prevent full harvest

Attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kharkiv region prevent the harvest from being fully collected, reported Head of the military-civil administration (MCA) of the region Vitaly Ganchev on the air of the Soloviev Live TV channel.

According to him, the shelling has intensified. “And those farms that are even located in this territory, naturally, they cannot now begin to work normally,” he noted.

Ganchev added that it is necessary to carry out engineering and sapper work. According to him, the cleaning work that is being carried out today is “on the verge of life and death.”

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) achieved advancement in the Svatovsko-Kupyansk direction in the area of ​​the village of Sin’kovka.