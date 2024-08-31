Kharkiv Mayor Terekhov reported an explosion in the city amid air raid alarm

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov Telegram-channel reported an explosion in the city amid an air raid alarm.

“Explosion in the city. Be careful,” the mayor wrote, without giving any further details.

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleg Sinegubov reportedthat in the suburbs of Kharkov, an inspection of the damage at the site of the strikes is continuing. According to him, no information about casualties has been received.

By data online maps of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, air raid siren has been declared in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and the Kyiv-controlled part of Zaporizhia Oblast.

The day before in Kharkov happened a series of explosions. At least three explosions thundered in the city at about 15:18 on August 30. The fourth explosion thundered at 15:27. Some areas of the city were left without power after the explosions. https://lenta.ru/news/2024/08/30/seriya-vzryvov-progremela-v-harkove/