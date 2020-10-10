Kharkiv Mayor Gennady Kernes suffered a stroke and was speechless after suffering a coronavirus. This was told by his lawyer Anatoly Rodzinsky, REN TV reports.

“He lost the ability to speak due to brain damage,” explained a spokesman for the mayor. Now doubts arise whether a person with brain damage can think clearly, he said.

Rodzinsky added that Kernes’s life was not in danger.

On September 17, Kernes flew to Germany aboard a Bombardier Challenger 604, which had arrived for him from Nuremberg. This aircraft transported Alexei Navalny from Omsk to Berlin. Prior to that, Kernes was diagnosed with a coronavirus. According to the speaker of the Kharkiv City Council, Yuriy Sidorenko, he was taken by plane in a special “anti-cloak” capsule. Kernes was not connected to a ventilator and was constantly conscious.

Kernes confirmed infection with the virus and the resulting bilateral pneumonia, but denied reports of cerebral edema or coma. Now the mayor of Kharkiv is in the Berlin clinic “Charite”.