Since the beginning of the war, Ukrainian firefighters have intensified their daily work. Extinguishing fires and removing debris are two of the main tasks of these men and women, but they also remain on alert for the evacuation of civilians when the bombing intensifies. Irene Savio and Leticia Álvarez, France 24 special envoys, accompanied one of the work days of a group of firefighters from Kharkiv, one of the cities hardest hit by the conflict.

