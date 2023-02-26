Russian fighter Sergei Kharitonov told Izvestia on Sunday, February 26, that he would be rooting for boxer Murat Gassiev in his upcoming fight with American Mike Balogun.

“Murat Gassiev is a famous boxer. He shone at the time when he successfully went to the title of the best in the same card with Oleksandr Usyk. I remember that there was an interesting confrontation between them. Then Gassiev lost on points. After Murat disappeared for a certain time, gained weight, moved to heavyweight. Now he is performing, ”Kharitonov said.

He added that he did not know Balogun, but he believes that Gassiev will enter the ring with him in good shape and with new aspirations to become the heavyweight leader again.

The fighter admitted that Gassiev would knock out the opponent in the first seconds or in the first minute of the fight.

“I wish Murat to move and win on the world stage. We would like new stars to light up, ”Kharitonov noted.

The fight between Gassiev and Balogun will take place on March 3 in Armenia as part of the REN TV Fight Club.

On February 25, in an interview with Izvestia, the champion of the CIS and Slavic countries according to the WBC CISBB heavyweight Dmitry Kudryashov expressed the opinion that the outcome of the fight between Gassiev and Balogun could be unpredictable, but the Russian fighter has definitely more chances to win.

On the same day, Olympic boxing champion Yevgeny Tishchenko told Izvestia about his expectations from the upcoming fight. The athlete said that he expects “an interesting sight” from Gassiev and Balogun, since both fighters are heavyweights, it is always interesting to watch them in the ring. At the same time, Tishchenko also believes that the Russian is the favorite of the fight.

Murat Gassiev is a former unified world heavyweight champion. He became the IBF champion by defeating compatriot Denis Lebedev. In 2018, Gassiev knocked out Cuban boxer Yuniel Dorticos, taking away his WBA title. He spent 30 fights, in 21 of which he won by knockout.

On account of the 39-year-old American Balogun 20 victories, 16 of which he won ahead of schedule. The athlete ranks eighth among all heavyweights from the United States.

REN TV will broadcast the fight between Gassiev and Balogun live on the evening of March 3.