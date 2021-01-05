Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Sergei Kharitonov spoke about reconciliation with compatriot Adam Yandiev, who beat him. His words are quoted by “Sport-Express”.

“I can apologize to my fans for not going through with it. I am not justifying Adam’s actions, but I saw remorse in his eyes, ”Kharitonov said.

On November 24, 2020, Kharitonov spoke about his shame for the conflict with Yandiev. He added that he revealed his essence on emotions, but he could not act differently in that situation.

Then it became known that Kharitonov made up with the offender. He called Yandiev a strong man for his ability to admit mistakes.

The fight between the fighters took place on November 13. Yandiyev hit Kharitonov several times, after which the heavyweight was hospitalized. According to Kharitonov, the fight was caused by a debt of two million rubles.