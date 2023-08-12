A state of emergency was declared and evacuation orders were issued in some parts of Russia’s Far East on Saturday after heavy rains hit villages in the wake of Typhoon Khanun that hit Japan last week, local authorities said.

After sweeping through southern Japan, the Khanon Force was reduced to a tropical depression as it passed through North Korea on Friday from South Korea.

And the authorities in the Primorye region located in the Russian Far East, which is the region located in the far east of Russia and the continent of Asia, announced that 32 residential areas were isolated and 543 houses and vast areas of roads were flooded by Saturday morning.

Evacuations took place in the cities of Ussuriysk and Spassk-Dalny in Primorye, for which the port of Vladivostok is the administrative centre.

“The water is rising rapidly in parts of the river side in the city of Spassk-Dalny,” the Primorye government wrote on Telegram, and attached a video clip of areas of land and buildings, parts of which were flooded, to the publication.

The Spasovka and Koleshovka rivers pass through Spassk-Dalny.

Officials said evacuations also took place in parts of Ussuriysk, about 100 km (60 miles) north of Vladivostok, where waters breached a dam built to contain floods.

The Primorye region government said a state of emergency had been declared in nine municipalities.

Rain is expected in some parts of the region at the beginning of the week, amounting to twice the amount of rain that falls during a month.