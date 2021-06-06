Ali Maali (Dubai)

The Syrian coach, Imad Khankan, confirmed that the great result that his country achieved in its match with the Maldives with a clean four, is a positive sign, but it is not possible to judge the level of the Qasioun Eagles through it, especially since the competitor is modest, and there is a big difference in the capabilities between the two teams.

Khankan said: “The Syrian team played in a 3/5/2 method, and it was perfect on the field, which is a good approach from coach Nabil Maaloul at this time, and the Syrian team was not tested in the match in general, and the situation may continue against Guam tomorrow, Monday.”

He added: “Nisour Qasioun relied in the first half of the first match at the Sharjah Club Stadium on the high pressure on the opponent in its stadium and did not allow them to build attacks, and there was a clear brilliance from Mahmoud Al-Mawas, the owner of the three goals of the quartet that the team won, and Al-Mawas moved well, And the player Mohamed Al-Hallaq will also have a good future in his place in the middle of the field.”

He said, “Tomorrow’s match against Guam is an appropriate opportunity for the coach to try new elements, although I think it is important to keep playing with a squad that has an element of stability so that he can benefit from these matches for the next difficult stage.”