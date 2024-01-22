The army confirmed the killing of 3 officers, bringing the number of Israeli soldiers killed in ground battles inside Gaza to 198.

A Sky News Arabia correspondent also reported that 7 soldiers were seriously injured.

In the same context, the Israeli newspaper “Jerusalem Post” said, “The new attack in Khan Yunis may be the most powerful since early December, when forces entered for the first time into other parts of the southern Hamas capital.”

She added, “The Israeli 98th Division recruited personnel, artillery, tanks, and air support, and besieged western Khan Yunis, which the army was avoiding.”

She explained that on Monday morning, the Israeli army launched several air strikes to facilitate the movement of ground forces to the new areas.

During the past seven weeks, attacks by Israeli forces have focused on the northern and eastern parts of Khan Yunis.

The Israeli army previously described western Khan Yunis as “the heart of Hamas operations.”

He also stated that he “realizes that this part of Khan Yunis is the densest area of ​​the city, in that there is less room for maneuver and a greater number of civilians and sensitive sites, including hospitals.”

The Jerusalem Post revealed that “about 50 Hamas fighters were killed, including a company commander, on Monday.”