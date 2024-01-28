Gaza (Union)

Yesterday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health warned that medical facilities were on the verge of collapse in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, where the Israeli military campaign is now focused, while battles raged throughout the Strip.

Ashraf Al-Qudra, spokesman for the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, said that 165 Palestinians were killed and 290 injured in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths since October 7 to 26,422 dead and 65,087 injured. Al-Qudra said: “There is a complete deficit in the health system at Nasser Medical Complex and Al-Amal Hospital.”

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement: Medical staff at Al Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis will not be able to perform surgical operations due to the depletion of oxygen supplies.

The displacement of families from Khan Yunis continued yesterday. Some took dirt roads to approach the city of Rafah on the border with Egypt or Deir al-Balah in the north. Others headed west to the Al-Mawasi area, where residents described their situation as being crowded into a small area.

In the Nasser Medical Complex in the city of Khan Yunis, the Ministry of Health announced that medicines had run out, adding that dozens of victims were buried in its courtyard.

Al-Qudra said: “Many anesthesia and intensive care medications have run out in the besieged Nasser Medical Complex, and there is an acute and dangerous shortage of blood units.”

He added: “The people were forced to bury 150 of the deaths in the complex’s courtyard as a result of its siege, and there are still 30 unidentified dead people in the morgue.”

Al-Qudra warned that the electrical generators in the complex would stop working during the next four days due to the lack of fuel.

He pointed out that the water tanks inside the complex were damaged and malfunctioned as a result of being hit by shrapnel and aircraft fire.

He said about this: “The damage to the water tanks led to water leaking into the buildings and the intensive care department, in addition to its shortage in the dialysis center.” Last Thursday, the International Committee of the Red Cross warned of the loss of the lives of thousands of injured people in the southern Gaza Strip, if a number of major medical facilities stop working due to the deterioration of emergency medical care and the running out of medicines.

The agency indicated that 14 hospitals out of 36 in Gaza are partially operating, including 9 hospitals in the south and 6 in the north.