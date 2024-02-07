A one kilometer tunnel in the heart of Khan Younis, a Hamas underground network where leader Yahya Sinwar hid and where at least 12 of the hostages were kept segregated kidnapped in the October 7 attack. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released images on X of yet another underground network created by terrorists and used especially in recent months.

CNN, in particular, explored the web of tunnels, described as a dark labyrinth, with walls that seem destined to collapse against each other at any moment. The Israeli soldiers checked meter by meter, collecting evidence and DNA samples. Based on these elements, they are certain that 12 hostages remained in the tunnel. Some of the abductees were reportedly released as part of the exchanges concluded at the end of November. CNN's testimony, after a tour led by General Dan Goldfuss, refers to a hostile environment to say the least: little air, pitch darkness, suffocating heat and oppressive humidity.

“It took them years to build this. It's not a project that can be done in one or two yearsthe. If anyone asks how long it took to plan the October 7 attack, I say it took years“, says the general. The CNN journalist admitted to the underground network, according to conditions established by the military, describes tunnel crossings with passages in which you almost have to bow to move from one room to another. In some sectors, you can walk with difficulty between water and mud that reaches the ankles.The conditions appear extreme, at depths that vary between 15 and 25 meters below the ground.

According to the IDF, Yahya Sinwar, leader of Hamas in Gaza, also found refuge in the tunnels, forced to hide to escape the Israeli offensive which – particularly since January – has also begun to continuously strike the Khan Younis area. Over the course of the last few weeks, according to the reconstruction of the armed forces, the section of the network shown to journalists was used as a 'cell' for the hostages. Recently installed gates and protections would demonstrate this. Everywhere, waste and food remains, as well as drink packaging and clothing scattered. Evident signs, according to those who have visited the network, of a prolonged presence underground. “There is also a kitchen – says the general -. They also took the time to cook to feel at home. Initially the tunnel was not supposed to house kidnapped people, it was a strategic structure. There is a shower, a bathroom, a room of management: here there were leaders”.