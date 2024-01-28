





01:26

At least 165 Palestinians have died in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours as a result of Israeli bombings, bringing the total number to more than 26,000, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry. Khan Younis, the largest city in the south of the enclave, considered by Israel to be a stronghold of the Islamist group, is now at the center of the offensive. The fighting is intense, especially in the vicinity of the city's two main hospitals.