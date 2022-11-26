Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said today, Saturday, that he will cancel a protest march to the capital, Islamabad, because he fears it will cause chaos in the country.
This came during his first public appearance since he was wounded in an armed attack earlier this month.
Since his ouster from power last April, Khan has staged protests across the country to demand early elections. The protests were to culminate in a march to Islamabad, which threatened to exacerbate political chaos.
In a speech he delivered during a gathering of thousands of his supporters in the city of Rawalpindi, near the capital, Khan said, “I decided not to go to Islamabad because I know there will be chaos, and the losses will be the share of the state.”
Khan was shot in the leg earlier this month when his protest march to Islamabad was attacked in the east of the country.
On Saturday, Khan reached the stage on a walking tire and addressed the crowd from behind bulletproof glass. He said that several security sources told him that his life was still under threat.
Khan said he was consulting his party, Tehreek-e-Insaf, about the possibility of resigning from all provincial assemblies in a fresh move to push for early elections. The party has already resigned from the Federal Parliament, but remains in power in two regions and two administrative units.
