Moatasem Abdullah (Abu Dhabi)

Al Jazira has regained the services of its former player Khamis Ismail, to take on the task of “team administrator”, alongside Hussein Suhail, who continues in his position as team manager, coinciding with the start of “Pride of Abu Dhabi’s” preparations for the start of the new 2024-2025 season, on Tuesday evening.

Khamis Ismail defended the colours of “Pride of Abu Dhabi” for 6 seasons from 2010-2011 until the middle of the 2015-2016 season, and was crowned with the team with the 2010-2011 league titles, and the 2010-2011 and 2011-2012 President’s Cups, before moving to Shabab Al Ahli, and then having other experiences with Al Wasl, Al Wahda, and finally Al Bataeh, in his last appearance in 2022-2023.

In return, the club’s management thanked Mohammed Salem Al-Enezi, the former first team supervisor, at the end of his term after years at the head of the administrative apparatus responsible for the players.

The Pride of Abu Dhabi began the preparations for the new season, through medical examinations, and the meeting of the new technical staff, led by Moroccan Hussein Ammouta, with the team players, before leaving for the external camp in Spain next Sunday, which will continue until August 4, and includes playing a number of friendly matches.

Al Jazira will launch the new 2024-2025 season next August by meeting Al Bataeh in the first round of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup, while the team will start its journey in the “ADNOC Professional League” by meeting its host, Bani Yas.