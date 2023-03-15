Ali Maali (Dubai)

The absence of Khamis Ismail, the Al-Bataeh midfielder, continues for the fifth round in a row, when his team meets Sharjah in “Round 20” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, as he suffers from an injury that prevented him from not being with “Al-Raqi” in this “critical period” of the tournament. Where the team ranks 11th with 17 points, equal to Al-Nassr.

Moroccan coach Saeed Chakhit succeeded in finding more than one substitute player for Khamis, given his important position in the middle, and the coach was able to employ the capabilities of his players in an appropriate manner.

Khamis is considered one of the elements of great experience in Al-Bataeh, and he has participated so far in 11 matches (793 minutes), and he missed his team after the Al-Wasl match in the “15th round”, which ended with the victory of the “Emperor” 3-1.